Suicide Squad Director Teases His Ayer Cut Was "Vastly Better"

Warner Bros. Discovery went through a complete overhaul of their business after their merger was completed. Which resulted in a bunch of films and TV shows being canceled to save money or give the company tax cuts. Newly appointed CEO David Zaslav touted some big plans for the company, including finding a Kevin Feige type executive to run their DC Studios arm, and he delivered on that promise by appointing James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEOs of the subdivision. Gunn and Safran have been hard at work on developing a new slate that will be released in theaters over the next ten years, so they have no plans on revisiting the past. Gunn previously directed The Suicide Squad, a sequel to 2016's dumpster fire event film, and he completely ignored it in his film. Suicide Squad's director David Ayer has previously spoken out about how the studio interfered with his cut of the film and that he thinks his version is better. Now Ayer is doubling down on his comments after responding to a fan on Twitter. You can check out his comments below!

"Normally you're absolutely right. This is an extraordinary case of a movie being utterly re-engineered in post. It's not a couple cut scenes being added," Ayer wrote on Twitter. "The nature of the film was fundamentally changed. I'm looking you in the eye telling you this. My cut is vastly better. 🫶🏼"

Normally you’re absolutely right. This is an extraordinary case of a movie being utterly re-engineered in post. It’s not a couple cut scenes being added.



The nature of the film was fundamentally changed. I’m looking you in the eye telling you this. My cut is vastly better. 🫶🏼 https://t.co/CFvfZ7jfHx — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) January 19, 2023

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

Johnson's Black Adam was the lates DC film to be released in theaters. Black Adam stars Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

What do you think about this? Do you think DC Studios should release the Ayer Cut? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!