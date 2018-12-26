Movies

The Internet Picks Superficial Heroes Who Are Really Villains

Often times we tend to forget that most heroes have flaws. Even though Bruce Wayne takes down […]

By

Often times we tend to forget that most heroes have flaws. Even though Bruce Wayne takes down crime in Gotham City and Tony Stark blasts aliens into space, each of the characters has a substantial amount of hiccups in their character.

In a new question posted online by University of Massuchusetts-Amherst professor Paul Musgrave, pop culture fans were asked which characters they thought were superficial heroes, ending up as villains at the end of their story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The now-viral tweet got plenty of responses, including the understand Batman and Iron Man. It also spawned some surprising responses like Mr. Incredible and Shrek.

One response that stood out, in particular, came from political scientist Phillip Lipscy, who says Simba was really a secret villain.

What are your thoughts on the scenario? Are there any heroes you think are their own worst enemies?

Keep scrolling to see some of the other responses from the Twittersphere!

Captain America

Tony Stark

Batman

Superman

Jean-Luc Picard

Mr. Incredible

Shrek

Tagged:
, , , , , ,

Related Posts