Supergirl Director Teases Finally Revealing the DCU’s Version of Krypton (And the Scenes That Convinced Him to Make the Movie)

This summer’s Superman was set primarily on Earth, with a brief detour into a pocket universe thanks to Lex Luthor. Though the film is mostly on the pale blue dot in our solar system, the reach of the DCU is still intergalactic with teases of Superman’s homeworld peppered in. A fleeting glimpse of Krypton can be seen in Superman, but even then, it’s not much. The message that Superman has from his birth parents that plays on repeat in the Fortress of Solitude (and later on screens across the world) shows off a bright white room that is presumably on his home planet, but it’s not enough to really get a grasp of the planet itself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That will all change next summer when DC Studios releases its second feature film, Supergirl. The new movie may be a follow-up to Superman and the next chapter in the larger DCU, but the film will also go places its predecessor didn’t, namely, Krypton itself. As DC readers know, Superman doesn’t have actual memories of Krypton, having left his home planet when he was just a baby, but Kara Zor-El (played by Milly Alcock in the movie), on the other hand, was much older when the cataclysm occurred, which is a key piece of her story.

Supergirl Will Finally Take the DCU To Krypton

Play video

Speaking at a press event ahead of the Supergirl trailer release, director Craig Gillespie opened up about finally getting to depict the homeworld of Superman and Supergirl, a distinction that even James Gunn didn’t do with the first DCU Movie.

“The amazing thing with this story is she managed to stay on Krypton, like Superman left as a baby and she had a very different journey,” Gillespie said. “It informs her whole personality and her existence and her trauma, really. So I don’t want to get too much into it, but we do get to visit Krypton in the film.”

Gillespie went on to reveal how long it took the script for Supergirl, penned by Ana Nogueira (who has a host of other DC Studios projects in the works), to hook him and make it clear that it was a project he wanted to pursue.

“First two scenes….The first scene and the second scene are really the width and breadth of the film. It’s like, in terms of the polar opposites and that they were right next to each other and it was so extreme in terms of tone. I was like, I’m in.”

Finally, for fans of Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Gillespie had an answer for a specific element of that comic book series he wanted to make sure he got right on the big screen. It’s only a three-word answer, “The Space Bus.” As readers may recall, this intergalactic means of travel is packed to the brim with wild aliens, and with a tease of it already in the trailer, fans can know that they really got the adaptation of that Eisner-award-nominated comic down.

Supergirl flies into theaters on June 26, 2026.