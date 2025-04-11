Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Set Photos Show Milly Alcock In Costume (& S Logo)

As the DC Universe gears up for the theatrical premiere of Superman this summer, another installment in the franchise is currently in production. Cameras have been rolling on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow for the past few months, and now fans have gotten a new look at star Milly Alcock in costume as Kara Zor-El. On X (formerly known as Twitter), user @UnBoxPHDFILM posted several amateur photos and videos from the film’s set that show Alcock in her Supergirl costume. One of them features an admittedly blurry look at Kara’s “S” logo.

There are also multiple images and video clips giving fans a tease of one of Supergirl‘s action sequences. In these materials, Alcock’s Kara is seen on top of a tank battling unknown figures. There appears to be some blue screens set up, indicating special effects will be added to the scene during post-production. You can see the various Supergirl images and videos on X.

Directed by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is scheduled to hit theaters in June 2026. Prior to the film’s release, Alcock will make her DCU debut in James Gunn’s Superman. The Supergirl cast also includes the likes of Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa. Momoa is portraying bounty hunter Lobo.

Back in January, Gunn commemorated the start of Supergirl production by sharing an official behind-the-scenes photo of Alcock sitting in a production chair with her back turned to the camera. While that image did not showcase the actress’ Supergirl costume, it did imply the bar from the comic by Tom King and Bilquis Evely will be featured in the film.

Alcock’s Supergirl costume appears to be comics-accurate. The outfit consists of the classic blue top, red skirt, red boots, and yellow belt, making it look like it was pulled straight from the page. Considering Supergirl is sticking closely to the source material for its depiction of Lobo, it isn’t surprising to see the filmmakers took a similar approach for the titular character. The coloring on Alcock’s suit also seems to be the same shades as David Corenswet’s Superman costume, which is logical given the connection between those two characters. As for the “S,” it looks like it might be identical (or similar) to Superman’s, but that would be easier to tell if the images were clearer.

The photos Gunn has shared of Alcock deliberately do not show the actress in costume, suggesting that DC Studios was waiting for the proper moment to officially unveil Supergirl’s DCU costume (perhaps after audiences meet Kara in Superman). It’ll be interesting to see if these set images and videos spur the filmmakers to alter their promotional strategy in an effort in an effort to get ahead of any future leaks. As these amateur looks at the film start to circulate, Warner Bros. may decide it’s better to give people a proper glimpse at Supergirl now. It’s too early for the Supergirl marketing campaign to kick off, but an official image could give fans enough to pore over in the meantime.