First Look at Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow May Have Confirmed Comic-Accurate Location

Superman writer and director just gave fans their very first look at the upcoming DC Studios film, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and it appears to include the intergalactic bar from the comic book series of the same name. The image that Gunn posted on social media depicts Supergirl actress Milly Alcock sitting in a chair with her character’s logo on the back. Her back is to us, and she’s facing what looks like a colorful bar. While the bar setting may not mean much to general audiences, it was Sean Izaakse – an artist who’s worked on various DC Comics series – who responded to the tweet with, “Amazing! That looks like the bar from the opening of the comic book,” referring to the series written by Tom King with art by Bilquis Evely.

Gunn referenced the source material in his original tweet for the behind-the-scenes photo, stating, “Thrilled to see cameras roll at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden on Supergirl, with Craig Gillespie at the helm and the phenomenal Milly Alcock as our Kara Zor-El. Craig brings an incredible sensibility to this story, and Milly is every inch the unique #Supergirl envisioned by Tom King, Bilquis Evely & Ana Nogueira.” The film is produced by Gunn and Peter Safran, who are the co-chairmen and co-CEOs of DC Studios and are overseeing the growing cinematic universe.

The film is part of DC Studios’ “Chapter One: Gods and Monsters,” and according to Gunn will be a large-scale sci-fi film, which is sure to get fans excited. Not only will Krypto appear in the film following his appearance in Gunn’s upcoming Superman, but Jason Momoa (who played Aquaman in the previous DC shared cinematic universe) will join in intergalactic fun as the alien mercenary Lobo.

Alcock has appeared in various short films and TV series, but her appearance in House of the Dragon as Rhaenyra Targaryen put her on the map and caught Gunn’s attention. The filmmaker posted on Threads, “Strangely, Milly was the FIRST person I brought up to Peter for this role, well over a year ago, when I had only read the comics. I was watching House of the Dragon & thought she might have the edge, grace & authenticity we needed for the DCU’s Supergirl. And now here we are. Life is wild sometimes.”

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be released in theaters on June 26, 2026.