Supergirl’s Milly Alcock & Jason Momoa Officially Reveal the DC Characters They Want to Fight Most [Exclusive]

Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) and Lobo (Jason Momoa) are set to team-up in this month’s Supergirl, but there’s also one eye on who they might face in the future. The next entry into James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Universe, Supergirl will follow Kara as she fights against the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills and a group of space pirates called the Brigands. It’s one that comes with high stakes, as she bids to save the life of her super-dog, Krypto, and where she ends up working with the mercenary Lobo (in shorthand, DC’s answer to Wolverine).

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is a shared comic book universe, though, so that is not going to be the end for these characters. Certainly, it won’t be for Kara – it’s already confirmed that Supergirl will return in Man of Tomorrow, Gunn’s own follow-up to 2025’s Superman. As for Lobo’s future, there’s nothing official, but this character was a dream role for Momoa and it seems unlikely it’ll be a one time visit. So who might the characters fight against in the future? ComicBook asked Alcock and Momoa about who they’d like to fight in the DCU, and this is what they had to say:

Alcock: “Lex Luthor. Just because Nicholas Hoult is so nice. He’s so nice. But he’s kind of punchable. But he’s lovely. And I grew up watching Skins. So it’s like double whammy, no pun intended.”

Momoa: “I mean, I want to, you know, I want to have a little tussle with Superman, of course. I mean, you gotta fight Supes. Supes, what’s up? I wouldn’t mind, I wouldn’t mind giving Batman a sasa, too, you know what I mean? Give that guy a meet him in a dark alleyway and be like, ‘hey billionaire, sasa!’”

Will Alcock & Momoa’s Dream Supergirl & Lobo Fights Happen In The DCU?

Image via DC

It’s hard to disagree with Alcock’s assessment that Lex is very punchable (not Hoult, of course, although his character in Skins absolutely was as well), and there’s actually a reasonable chance it might happen. As mentioned, Kara is set to appear in Man of Tomorrow, which the villain will also be returning in. Next time out, Lex has his powerful Warsuit from DC Comics, and it’s believed that we will actually see him and Supes team-up to take on the threat of Brainiac. However, it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise to see Supergirl land a blow on him, depending on how much she’s in the film, and even with his suit, he’s not as strong as the Maiden of Might.

Meanwhile, Momoa has previously teased Lobo and Superman’s shared history in the DCU, saying that the Man of Steel has got in his way a couple of times, but there’s also a mutual respect between them. The two have fought several times in the comics, with Lobo winning their first encounter in Adventures of Superman #464, but every other fight ending in a draw or a victory for the Big Blue Boy Scout, but their physical strengths are closely matched and Lobo’s healing abilities is a big factor too, so it’d be fascinating to see them face off on screen.

As for a fight with Batman, Lobo does have a bigger advantage there. As great as the Dark Knight is, he’s still a human, whereas Lobo is an alien with power that is similar to Superman’s, so there’s no content in terms of pure physical strength. If Bats has time to prepare, though, then his intelligence, resources, and technology would make it a more interesting fight.

Again, whether any of that happens remains to be seen (especially as Batman hasn’t even been cast in the DCU), but it’s presumably one of many ideas that’s on the table for the DCU’s future. Gunn and Safran have taken a smart approach to building out their shared universe so far, introducing lots of characters but in a way that feels organic rather than rushing something together. That makes these kind of fights feel extremely plausible, perhaps even likely, but it’s taking it one step at a time, and the focus is very much on their big screen debuts in Supergirl.

Supergirl flies into theaters on June 26th, 2026.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!