Superman: Isabela Merced Praises James Gunn’s Hawkgirl

Superman‘s Isabela Merced has some praise for James Gunn’s process with this movie. Empire Magazine profiled the actress ahead of of Alien: Romulus and the new take on The Man of Tomorrow. Merced said that putting on that Hawkgirl suit is still a thrill everytime it happens. DC fans have been peeking at the filming for Superman on social media. Kendrra Saunders has already made some appearances on-set with her flying alongside other heroes. Merced and others have to know that a large portion of the comic book world is absolutely leaning on every single word from the production. The Hawkgirl actress isn’t spoiling anything though. But, it’s clear, she’s soaring with anticipation like the rest of us.

When it comes to Superman details, the actress is on high alert. Merced joked, “I can feel James Gunn’s eyes boring into the back of my head.” She continued, “Honestly, inside I’m just a nerdy guy. I feel like that’s who I actually am. I’m geeking out every time I try on the supersuit! It’s just the coolest thing in the world to me.” A lot of DC fans feel extremely similarly and can’t wait to see all these characters in action.

Isabela Merced brings Hawkgirl to the big screen

James Gunn’s Superman Drips Style

James Gunn begins the new DC with Superman.

When it comes to this new era of the DC Universe, all eyes are on James Gunn’s Superman. In Cleveland, this production has spawned so many viral images already. But, the affection runs deeper than simply seeing your DC favorites realized with comics-accurate suits. Merced’s Kendra Saunders will play a role alongside some of these heroes. In her eyes, Gunn is doing an amazing job at capturing a fresh take on this wild world of characters. She told The Hollywood Reporter about his signature style and how its shaping Metropolis.

“James Gunn is so creative and he has such a unique style, and whatever he touches, he always adds his own flair to it,” Merced told the outlet. “And for that reason, I’m very excited. I was directed by him during the [screen] test for this, because I auditioned for this. I got to do [the screen test] with my other castmates, and that was really cool. It felt very professional; it was almost like a legitimate shooting day.”

“So I’ve already learned so much about his process, and this man has such a solid team,” she added. “He has the best of the best working for him, and they’ve worked together for so long that it’s only up to me to mess it up. So I hope that I can understand and take notes and continue training and just be healthy throughout it all. Then I’ll be able to give the fans the performance they deserve.”

