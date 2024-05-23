Superman Director James Gunn Confirms Progress of Filming in New Update

James Gunn's Superman isn't set to soar into theaters for a little over a year yet, but the time will fly by — and it certainly seems like production on the eagerly anticipated DC movie is. On Instagram, Gunn shared humorous post of products falsely using his image to advertise their products. While the post itself wasn't about Superman, fans in the comments had questions about the upcoming film, including one that asked about when a trailer for the film might be coming which resulted in a very important status update revealing that Superman is only about halfway through production.

(Photo: James Gun/Instagram)

The fan specifically suggested that the Superman trailer should probably go alongside another eagerly anticipated film, the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine, but Gunn's response about the production status of the film largely dispels that idea. With the film only halfway through production, it's unlikely a trailer will be ready, though that said, Gunn also didn't directly answer the question.

What Is Gunn's Superman About?

According to DC Studios, Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He's the embodiment of truth, justice, and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Terence Rosemore as Otis, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho.

"We've been having a lot of great conversations, David and I, with James Gunn, the director," Brosnahan said previously. "We've been talking a lot about where this project fits into the canon of the Supermans that we know. So hopefully, this'll be... we'll be putting our own stamp on things."

What Other DC Projects Are In the Works?

As was revealed back in January of 2023, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include, Superman, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

Superman is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025.