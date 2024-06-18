James Gunn Hypes Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl on Character's Anniversary

Hawkgirl is set to make her feature-film debut in Superman, hitting theaters next year. By then, the character will be 85 years old, and while she has played a big part in DC's animated output, her live-action outings have been few and far between during that time. Yesterday, celebrating 84 years since her first print appearance, James Gunn took to Threads to celebrate the character -- and actor Isabel Merced, who will play her in Superman. Gunn shared a few Hawkgirl images -- both of the classic Shiera Sanders-Hall version and of the more modern Kendra Saunders -- along with a short history of her first appearances and creators. He also added that he is "so excited for Isabela Merced to don the wings" in Superman.

The Kendra Saunders version of the character is the one who will appear in Superman. Hawkgirl was also almost adapted in the aborted third season of Krypton, which would have seen a version of her team up with Superman's grandfather.

You can see the post below.

Superman stars David Corenswet as the title character, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Other DC heroes set to appear in the movie include Metamorpho (Gotham's Anthony Carrigan) and Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi). There has been some speculation that Milly Alcock's Supergirl and Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner could appear as well.

Little is known about the story of Superman, other than that it will involve a version of Superman who is settled into his role as the world's protector, but who also has a network of allies to fall back on. The Wire and Jack Ryan star Wendell Pierce will play Perry White, with Pruitt Taylor Vince (Constantine) and Neva Howell (Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul) on board as Jonathan and Martha Kent.

Gunn is lining up some familiar talent on the project, with cinematographer Henry Braham (The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3); production designer Beth Mickle (The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3); costume designer Judianna Makovsky (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Avengers: Endgame); and art director David Scott (Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Spider-Man: No Way Home). Casting is by Yellowstone and Oppenheimer's John Papsidera.

Superman flies in to theaters on July 11, 2025.