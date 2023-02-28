Jack Black Reveals Himself as New Superman, James Gunn Hilariously Responds

Jack Black had a fun time revealing himself as the new Superman for DC Studios. But, James Gunn had a few thoughts of his own about this announcement. On Instagram, the actor joked about taking a nap before unveiling himself in the costume as a gag. Clearly, the Guardians of the Galaxy director found it pretty funny as he responded to Black in the comments. "I thought we agreed to save this news for Comic-Con?," he joked. While these two are clearly having a good time. The Internet has been tirelessly speculating about who will be The Man of Steel next time around. It feels like more news might really be on the way in San Diego this summer. Check out the Instagram post down below!

"Superman: Legacy is the true foundation of our creative vision for the DC Universe. Not only is Superman an iconic part of DC lore, he is also a favorite character for comic book readers, viewers of earlier movies, and fans around the world," Gunn said when the slate was announced. "I can't wait to introduce our version of Superman who audiences will be able to follow and get to know across films, movies, animation and gaming."

How Much Will Superman: Legacy Affect This New Chapter of DC?

Safran began, "(This) is really the launch of the DCU. The first two projects are an amuse-bouche for what's coming up with Superman: Legacy. James is currently writing it. We're hoping that he will direct it. It's not an origin story. It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned."

"With our stories, we want to take it away from good guy vs. bad guy. There are really good—almost saintly—people and Superman is among them," Gunn continued. "There are really terrible villains like Gorilla Grodd or the Joker. And then there's everybody in between them, so there are all these shades of gray which allow us to tell complex stories."

Superman: Legacy is scheduled to fly into theaters July 11, 2025.

Who do you think will actually be Superman? Let us know down in the comments!