Superman: Legacy's James Gunn Debunks Jon Kent Rumors

Last year, James Gunn suddenly found himself running DC Studios alongside long-time collaborator Peter Safran. Since being minted as the heads of the newly-formed DC Studios, the duo has already released the first 10 projects involved in the new DC Universe. Amid all the hype for the studio's new slate, Gunn has been personally combating rumors online, with the filmmaker-turned-executive continuing his surprisingly candid nature on social media. In one of his latest fan Q&A's, Gunn debunked a long-standing rumor that suggested the DCU's Clark Kent would have a son.

"I never said Clark is going to have a child," the filmmaker tweeted to a fan disappointed in Henry Cavill's removal from the role.

In a different thread, Gunn clarified concerns regarding the age of the Man of Steel within the DCU. Previously, a rumor quickly spread online saying DC Studios was looking for a younger actor to play the Last Son of Krypton, reportedly someone around 25 years of age.

"Yeah but people are speculating about both ages," Gunn responded on Twitter. "All I ever said was Superman was younger than in his forties and Batman MIGHT be a couple years older than Superman."

Will the DCU feature any surprise characters?

As a part of the initial slate reveal, fans found out classic characters like Superman, Batman, and Green Lantern would be included in the DCU from the leap. On top of that, there were then some teases of fan-favorite supporting characters popping up in certain projects.

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman..." Gunn explained at the DC Studios unveiling in January. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

"And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long," Safran added.

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

