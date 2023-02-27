James Gunn Teases We'll See Steve Agee's John Economos Sooner Than We Think

Steve Agee may be returning to action as John Economos, his DC character from The Suicide Squad, sooner than fans expected. Agee celebrated his birthday on Sunday and DC co-chairmen/co-CEO James Gunn (who directed Agee in both The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker) sent his well-wishes via Instagram. Along with a series of photos showing Agee on the dance floor, Gunn wished Agee a happy birthday and hinted to others who may be reading that Economos will be back before anyone expects it. "Happy Birthday to my great friend & collaborator & peak Economos (who you'll see sooner than you think), ⁦‪@steveagee‬⁩," Gunn writes. "Love you, buddy!"

What this means isn't entirely clear. HBO Max ordered a second season of Peacemaker, but that season has been placed on the back burner due to Gunn's new responsibilities as co-head of DC Studios. Could they have a found new, faster way forward with the season? Or has Agee signed up to bring Economos back in one of the other upcoming DC Studios projects?

When will Steve Agee return as John Economos?

There are several possibilities for where Ecnomos could appear next in the DC Universe. If we're going based on speed, Gunn recently revealed that Creature Commandos and Superman: Legacy were in development prior to his taking over his new DC role. Of the two, Creature Commandos seems the more likely to feature Economos.

But perhaps even more likely than that is that Agee return as Economos in Waller, the upcoming television show focused on Economos' boss, Amanda Waller, played by Viola Davis. The Peacemaker spinoff series is being developed by Christal Henry, who wrote for the Watchmen television series, and Doom Patrol television series creator Jeremy Carver. Still, we can't say anything for certain yet.

Steve Agee on John Economos

ComicBook.com spoke to Agee about playing Economos around the time of Peacemaker's first season finale. He told us what it was like getting to chainsaw a gorilla in half.

"It was cool knowing that I was going to do it, and it was cool to see it happen," he says. "When you shoot it, there's obviously not a gorilla there. There's just a big piece of plywood with a cut in the middle that you glide your chainsaw through. You get really excited and then you show up and you're like, "Oh, it's just a piece of plywood." But there's a hose attached to the chainsaw, and it's just blowing blood into your face, which is really cool. It looked great. It turned out great. It was a great moment for Economos to come in and save the day."

Peacemaker is streaming now on HBO Max.