James Gunn Reveals One DC Studios Project Is Almost Done Casting

It has been nearly a month since James Gunn and Peter Safran outlined their ambitious plans for the new DC Universe, which (so far) encompasses five movies and five HBO Max television shows. While many of those projects are still in the early stages of becoming a reality, it sounds like one is about to cross a major milestone. On Friday, Gunn tweeted that the HBO Max-exclusive Creature Commandos animated series is already "starting production" and is "almost done casting."

This lines up with Gunn and Safran's previous comments that Creature Commandos could premiere as early as 2024, as could the live-action Peacemaker spinoff series Waller.

Starting production; almost done casting. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 24, 2023

Who are DC's Creature Commandos?

Initially created by J.M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick in Weird War Tales #93, the Creature Commandos are a crop of human-monster hybrids who carry out military actions for the government. The roster of the television adaptation will include Eric Frankenstein, Bride of Frankenstein, Rick Flag Sr., Dr. Nina Mazursky, Doctor Phosphorus, G.I. Robot, and Weasel.

"Creature Commandos is based on the great team from DC," Gunn explained at the slate event. "What we're doing with the DCU is, we are having animation tied directly into live action. Television, movies, and games all intertwine within the same universe. We're going to cast actors that are going to be able to play the characters in this as well as in other things, some of which we've already cast. I've written all seven episodes of the show, and it's in production. So that's the first thing, and I love it."

What is on the DC Universe slate?

As Gunn and Safran revealed, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

