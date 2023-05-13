Superman & Lois May Leave The CW for HBO Max

The future of The CW's original programming is in a unique spot, with the network canceling or ending a number of its existing shows. With only Walker and All-American renewed for the 2023-2024 season, and Kung-Fu, The Winchesters, and Walker: Independence recently canned, there are still three shows currently on the bubble. Among them is Superman & Lois, which is currently in its third season on the network, and could end up being scrapped altogether alongside fellow DC series Gotham Knights. If a new article from The Hollywood Reporter is any indication, there is a chance that Superman & Lois could continue beyond that, with "a move to HBO Max possible" in the event of a cancelation from The CW.

While this certainly isn't confirmation of the show's potential future, it does add another wrinkle to whatever fate the show may or may not have. With Walker: Independence and The Winchesters also reportedly seeking new homes following their cancelations, Superman & Lois certainly wouldn't be the odd one out.

Will Superman & Lois get renewed?

After fellow DC shows The Flash and Stargirl were confirmed to be ending after their current seasons, some fans have wondered whether or not Superman & Lois will continue past that. That, coupled with confirmation that James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios will be rebooting the man of steel with 2025's Superman: Legacy movie, would seem to indicate that Superman & Lois is on the outs — but comments that Gunn made earlier this year suggest otherwise.

"It's a show everybody likes, so it's going to keep going for a little bit," Gunn told reporters during a presentation in January.

What is Superman & Lois about?

Season three of Superman & Lois opens weeks after Superman's blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark and Lois are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small town life. But the Kents' romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating "the secret" can be, as Chrissy struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois' own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough. Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions. Amid all this upheaval, John Henry is haunted by his doppelgänger's past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie. Lana Lang and Kyle redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan.

