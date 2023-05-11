The CW: New Reports Cast Doubt on Superman & Lois or Gotham Knights Renewal

A new era is clearly on the way for The CW, with Nexstar's acquisition of the network leading to some programming changes and behind-the-scenes exits. As many of The CW's established shows are coming to a close this season, the question of which remaining will get renewed for new seasons has remained. According to new reports, the network's two ongoing DC shows may or may not make it through that culling. On Thursday, Variety's reporting of the cancellations of Kung Fu and The Winchesters says that neither Superman & Lois or Gotham Knights "are expected to continue at this time." The Hollywood Reporter's reporting, however, suggests that The CW "will likely" only renew one of the shows, as opposed to both of them.

"Superman & Lois has the bigger audience – it's averaging 1.2 million viewers over seven days to about 675,000 for Gotham Knights – but is also considerably pricier," the report reads. "Gotham Knights is the least expensive DC series The CW has ever aired, sources say."

Will Superman & Lois get renewed?

After fellow DC shows The Flash and Stargirl were confirmed to be ending after their current seasons, some fans have wondered whether or not Superman & Lois will continue past that. That, coupled with confirmation that James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios will be rebooting the man of steel with 2025's Superman: Legacy movie, would seem to indicate that Superman & Lois is on the outs — but comments that Gunn made earlier this year suggest otherwise.

"It's a show everybody likes, so it's going to keep going for a little bit," Gunn told reporters during a presentation in January.

Will Gotham Knights get renewed?

With Gotham Knights' first season still ongoing, there has not been any indication as to what the future of the series holds. The series picks up in the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city's most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it's ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors.

What do you think of the latest update surrounding the future of Superman & Lois and Gotham Knights? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!