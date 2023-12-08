Superman: Legacy: Mister Terrific Actor Edi Gathegi Is Getting Ripped for DC Movie

Superman: Legacy actor Edi Gathegi is working on some serious fitness gains to play the role of Mister Terrific in the DC Universe.

Celebrity trainer Paolo Mascitti has helped build superhero-style physiques for all kinds of celebrity actors, musicians, athletes, and influencers, and his current focus seems to be James Gunn's Superman: Legacy reboot. Thanks to Mascitti, Gunn's new Superman, David Corenswet, made headlines with a picture of his workout routine and implied fitness gains – now it's Edi Gathegi's turn!

(Photo: Paolo Mascitti)

Edi Gathegi is known for his slender build – so seeing him jacked like this is certainly a novelty – as well as a testament to what James Gunn and DC Studios are expecting from their lineup of DCU actors. Namely, that they look the part.

Who Is Mister Terrific?

(Photo: Producer Pete)

In DC Comics Michael Holt is a child prodigy whose mind was able to pick up and retain new skills and knowledge with higher aptitude than just about anyone else on Earth. Michael amassed 14 PhDs, became a self-made millionaire and tech mogul, and won a gold medal in the Olympics for the Decathalon, all before he ever decided to take on a superhero persona.

Life changed for Michael when his pregnant wife died in an accident, leaving him devastated. When Michael tried to take his own life, his soul was visited by the Spectre (Jim Corrigan) who led him to the example of Terrence "Terry" Sloane, the original Mister Terrific of DC's Golden Age, and a member of the Justice Society of America (JSA). Inspired, Michael Holt took up the mantle of Mister Terrific for himself, joining and eventually leading the JSA. In the modern DC Universe, Mister Terrific is one of the most formidable and respected heroes there is, with even Batman respecting his intellect and abilities.

Anyone who has the same peak of physical and martial arts abilities as Batman needs to be as ripped as Batman – so it's more than understandable (and encouraging) to see Edi Gathegi trying to look the part.

David Corenswet (Pearl, Hollywood) – Superman Rachel Brosnahan (Marvelous Ms. Maisel) – Lois Lane Skyler Gisondo (Vacation reboot, The Resort) – Jimmy Olsen Sara Sampaio – Eve Teshmacher Nathan Fillion (Castle) – Guy Gardner Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class, Twilight) – Mister Terrific Anthony Carrigan (Barry) – Metamorpho Isabela Merced (Transformers: The Last Knight) – Hawkgirl Maria Gabriela De Faria (Deadly Class) – Engineer Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor?

Superman: Legacy has a release date of July 11, 2025.