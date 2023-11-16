Blue Beetle: Xolo Maridueña Reveals How James Gunn Told Him He'd Be in the DCU

Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña told us how he found about James Gunn's decision to bring him back for more action in the DC Comics universe. ComicBook.com sat down with the young Cobra Kai star to unpack everything that's happened since Blue Beetle. It feels like Maridueña might have had an inkling that he was coming back as Jaime Reyes before the rest of us. Still, he had a little fun describing the sensation of reading the social media posts about his return along with the fans. Blue Beetle is one of the confirmed elements from the old DC movies that's making its way over to the new universe that James Gunn and Peter Safran are building with Warner Bros. Discovery. Check out what else he had to say down below!

"Well, that is how it works. You know, once the tweet goes out, then they put that on a piece of paper. James Gunn signs it and then I'm on board," Maridueña joked. "So, no. I mean, it was like, luckily I had spoken with him prior to that tweet. So, it was… We were in post production. You know, in the offices next to each other. So, it was like, if it was gonna be anything otherwise, I would have found out before."



"But, like in a word… again, validating to know that [Walter] Hamada and the Warner Bros. DC team that brought me on and believed in me," he continued. "In the beginning, it was them who handed it off to Gunn and to Peter [Safran], who also felt the same way? Like, that feels so good. And, where it goes in the future? We'll see."

Blue Beetle Coming Back For James Gunn's DCU

Xolo Maridueña isn't the only person happy to hear that he'll be back in the Blue Beetle suit for more adventures. ComicBook.com also spoke to his director Angel Manuel Soto about James Gunn's decision to keep Jaime Reyes around for more in this new DCU. It's a decision that a lot of fans cheered as they felt that Blue Beetle really never had a chance to promote itself with the stars out in front of the movie. Still, there will be plenty of time for that in the next go-around.

"It was very reassuring to know that it's not just the character of Blue Beetle, it's Xolo being Blue Beetle," Soto explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "Which means that what we have learned up to this point about his background and his family are part of Jaime Reyes' character. And that is a beautiful thing to see because it's a vote of confidence that what we did, the impact that it did and how it was shown, Whatever they end up doing in the bigger scheme of the DCU, you can always go back to Blue Beetle to know what are the foundations of Jaime Reyes."

What Was Blue Beetle About About?

(Photo: Warner Bros. / DC Studios)

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Blue Beetle, which arrived in theaters on August 18th, marking the DC superhero's first time on the big screen. The film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes. Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the super hero Blue Beetle.

Starring alongside Maridueña are Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, with Oscar winner Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez (the "Rio and "Smurf" franchises). The film also stars Belissa Escobedo and Harvey Guillén. Soto directs from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, based on characters from DC. John Rickard and Zev Foreman are producing, with Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman and Garrett Grant serving as executive producers.

