DC Announces The Joker Year One

DC's ongoing Batman series will reveal a terrifying secret regarding the Clown Prince of Crime in "The Joker Year One." Joker is arguably Batman's greatest and most feared nemesis, and the two will collide in the fallout of "The Gotham War" event in what's being billed as their "most brutal fight of all time." This all leads up to "The Joker Year One," which borrows its name from the classic Batman Year One by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli. "The Joker Year One" is a three-part story taking place in February's Batman #142-144 and shipping weekly.

Batman writer Chip Zdarsky will team with Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, Andrea Sorrentino, Alejandro Sánchez, and Dave Stewart on "The Joker Year One." Within each issue of "The Joker Year One," artists Andrea Sorrentino and Dave Stewart illustrate a story juxtaposed to show the far-reaching impact The Joker will have on Batman. DC released covers and descriptions for the three issues, as well as details on what comes after "The Joker Year One" concludes.

Trinity of Evil teased in Dawn of DC

Earlier this month, DC unveiled new details around a number of upcoming storylines, which are set to culminate in the debut of a "Trinity of Evil" in 2024. To convey the hype, DC unveiled a new version of the Dawn of DC timeline, as well as new looks at upcoming issues of Titans: Beast World, Action Comics, and Batman.

According to the announcement, these storylines — Beast World, Action's "House of Brainiac", and Batman's fight against Zur En Arrh — will have a significance in the DC storytelling going forward. Beast World will also help lay the groundwork for a new Suicide Squad series, which will be titled Suicide Squad: Dream Team and will launch in March of 2024. As the name suggests, the team will include Nia Nal / Dreamer, and will be set up in Action Comics #1060 and Titans: Beast World Tour Metropolis #1.

The covers and descriptions for Batman #142-144 can be found below.