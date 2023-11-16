DC Announces The Joker Year One
Batman's latest clash with Joker will take place in February's The Joker Year One.
DC's ongoing Batman series will reveal a terrifying secret regarding the Clown Prince of Crime in "The Joker Year One." Joker is arguably Batman's greatest and most feared nemesis, and the two will collide in the fallout of "The Gotham War" event in what's being billed as their "most brutal fight of all time." This all leads up to "The Joker Year One," which borrows its name from the classic Batman Year One by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli. "The Joker Year One" is a three-part story taking place in February's Batman #142-144 and shipping weekly.
Batman writer Chip Zdarsky will team with Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, Andrea Sorrentino, Alejandro Sánchez, and Dave Stewart on "The Joker Year One." Within each issue of "The Joker Year One," artists Andrea Sorrentino and Dave Stewart illustrate a story juxtaposed to show the far-reaching impact The Joker will have on Batman. DC released covers and descriptions for the three issues, as well as details on what comes after "The Joker Year One" concludes.
Trinity of Evil teased in Dawn of DC
Earlier this month, DC unveiled new details around a number of upcoming storylines, which are set to culminate in the debut of a "Trinity of Evil" in 2024. To convey the hype, DC unveiled a new version of the Dawn of DC timeline, as well as new looks at upcoming issues of Titans: Beast World, Action Comics, and Batman.
According to the announcement, these storylines — Beast World, Action's "House of Brainiac", and Batman's fight against Zur En Arrh — will have a significance in the DC storytelling going forward. Beast World will also help lay the groundwork for a new Suicide Squad series, which will be titled Suicide Squad: Dream Team and will launch in March of 2024. As the name suggests, the team will include Nia Nal / Dreamer, and will be set up in Action Comics #1060 and Titans: Beast World Tour Metropolis #1.
The covers and descriptions for Batman #142-144 can be found below.
"The Joker Year One" begins in Batman #142 by Chip Zdarsky, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, Andrea Sorrentino, Alejandro Sánchez and Dave Stewart. In part one, the tragic "death" of the leader of the Red Hood Gang in a vat of chemicals has become the subject of myth…but what is the heartbreaking and gruesome tale of the monster who walked away from that violent birth? From the first pages of "The Joker Year One" onward, eager readers will be questioning everything they know about The Joker!
And how does it affect Batman's distant future? Within each issue of "The Joker Year One," artists Andrea Sorrentino and Dave Stewart illustrate a story juxtaposed to show the far-reaching impact The Joker will have on DC's Caped Crusader!
Batman #142, written by Chip Zdarsky with art by Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, Andrea Sorrentino, Alejandro Sánchez and Dave Stewart, will publish on February 6, 2024.
Next, in Batman #143, the terrifying tale of "The Joker Year One" continues as a mysterious figure from Batman's past has come into Joker's orbit, changing the Clown Prince of Crime forever! And what secrets does the re-formed Red Hood Gang have for Batman's future? Batman #143, written by Chip Zdarsky with art by Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, Andrea Sorrentino, Alejandro Sánchez and Dave Stewart, will publish on February 13, 2024.
Batman #144 features the climactic, chilling conclusion to "The Joker Year One," delivering massive repercussions for the future! The Red Hood Gang is on a rampage and the only man who can stop them…is The Joker! And can Batman stop a devastating new virus in a future where The Joker looms over everything? Batman #144, written by Chip Zdarsky with art by Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, Andrea Sorrentino, Alejandro Sánchez and Dave Stewart, will publish on February 20, 2024.
And, after "The Joker Year One" concludes, the previously announced "Dark Prisons" story will run through Batman #145–#148, where Batman will face a terrifying figure from his past in order to survive Zur's onslaught. And if Batman survives, a new enemy is waiting in the wings: Amanda Waller and the U.S. military!