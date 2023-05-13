X-Men Movies Star Reportedly Also In Running for Superman

Superman: Legacy might end up featuring a familiar face from the X-Men franchise. This morning, The Hollywood Reporter published a sourced account of potential cast members for the DC Studios project. One of the biggest names present was Nicholas Hoult as a possible Lex Luthor. Deadline's Justin Kroll says that the Renfield actor is up for Superman in this case instead of his arch-nemesis. So, that would be pretty interesting. Other details from THR's reporting include David Corenswet from Pearl as a Clark Kent hopeful. And the question of the future Lois Lane up in the air. Things are bubbling around Rachel Brosnahan. But, Phoebe Dynevor and Samara Weaving are also in the mix reportedly.

When the newest report dropped about all of these hopefuls, James Gunn took to twitter to clear the air. It feels like he's become even more beloved among the fans for his willingness to get into the fray and answer questions at every turn. As things get busier, it might be hard to keep pace with the updates. But, for now, they offer a slim window into the process of getting Superman: Legacy off the ground.

Gunn wrote, "For all of you asking, I would never comment on who is or isn't AUDITIONING for a role. That's the actor's business only & isn't something I'd make public unless they did it first after the fact (like @GlennHowerton or @ZacharyLevi having auditioned for Star-Lord & being top choices). For now, only one person has been CAST in Superman: Legacy, and it isn't any of the regular players in the Superman world."



What Will Superman: Legacy's Cast Look Like?

The Beast actor talked to Comicbook.com's Liam Crowley at the Renfield premiere. He said he's happy for his X-Men brethren. But, you probably aren't going to see him in the third Deadpool movie. "I love the Deadpool movies. That came about, the [Deadpool 2] cameo. We had a lot of fun doing it," Hoult told us. "I felt lucky to be in that movie and I'm excited to see what they do with it… And also, as someone who grew up with Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, I'm happy that he's back."

DC has a fresh synopsis for Superman: Legacy, "Superman Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned."

