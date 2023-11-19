James Gunn Reveals Superman: Legacy Office Collage, May Hint at Another Inspiration

With both the writers' and actors' strikes now out of the way, work on Superman: Legacy is moving right along. The film was far enough along that it was able to continue its pre-production efforts amid the strikes, and Legacy director James Gunn is now giving DC fans a peek into his office as the film's production headquarters.

In Gunn's personal office, a sizable collage is made up of various panels from Superman For All Seasons, another one of the film's inspirations in addition to All-Star Superman.

Gunn previously revealed For All Seasons and All-Star were integral pieces of inspiration while writing Superman: Legacy.

"Just received this stunningly gorgeous Absolute edition of Superman for All Seasons, one of my favorite Superman stories & a huge influence on Legacy (& a strangely perfect bookend with All-Star Superman)," Gunn tweeted. "The late, great Tim Sales artwork & Bjarne Hansen's watercolor work have never looked better – nor have Clark & Ma & Pa. Jeph Loeb's elegant, confident story still sings."

What is Superman: Legacy going to be about?

Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned." Along with David Corenswet's Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, the cast includes Nathan Fillion as the Guy Gardner Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as the mass-shifting Metamorpho.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and and DC Studios co-head Peter Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

