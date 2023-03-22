Superman: Legacy's James Gunn Debunks Newest Casting Rumor

DC Studios CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have some ambitious plans for the next few years of the DC Universe, with a line-wide reset segueing into a crop of new movies and HBO Max television shows. The first film set to debut under that umbrella will be Superman: Legacy, a new live-action film that is confirmed to be written and directed by Gunn himself. Now that we know Gunn is helming Superman: Legacy, the next thing on fans' minds is who will be part of its ensemble cast, but according to a new update, that hasn't exactly happened yet.

Gunn recently took to Twitter to respond to a rumor that Superman: Legacy is already casting for Clark Kent / Superman, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen, and that the crew is looking for actors of any ethnicity in their 20s. Gunn flat-out confirmed that the rumor is "untrue," and that "We haven't begun casting other than making lists, and it's not limited to people in their twenties."

Untrue. We haven’t begun casting other than making lists, and it’s not limited to people in their twenties. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 22, 2023

What is Superman: Legacy about?

According to DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

What is on the DC Universe slate?

As Gunn and Safran revealed, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

What do you think of James Gunn directing Superman: Legacy? How do you feel about its first plot synopsis? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Superman: Legacy is currently scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025.