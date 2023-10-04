DC Studios' James Gunn Reveals Superman Covers Decorating Superman Legacy Offices

Superman: Legacy director James Gunn revealed a Man of Steel makeover of DC's offices. On social media, the filmmaker posted images of their new wall art in the offices. Gunn showcased some art of Action Comics #1 and a host of others. There are some other favorites like Superman #233 (Kryptonite chains!) and All-Star Superman #1 (A major influence for Superman: Legacy.) For fans who really love the Man of Tomorrow, there's a veritable treasure trove of references that you can pull from these iconic titles. Take a look for yourself here down below.

With this movie, All-Star Superman is one of the titles that has people most excited about the movie. While Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely's work has already been adapted into an excellent animated feature by DC, this live-action movie would represent an entirely different step. When audiences think of Clark Kent and Superman, they honestly reflect on the goodness at the heart of the character. It feels like All-Star Superman is one of the great modern stories that drills to the heart of who the hero is and why the icon has endured over all these years.

James Gunn Tackling Superman: Legacy

(Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney, DC)

Superman: Legacy will have James Gunn's personal stamp on the character. It's become clear that he had something to say with the Man of Steel ever since he announced the title of this one. On Instagram, Gunn explained why he was the man for the job with Superman: Legacy. Just like you would expect, the reasoning is pretty emotional, read it down below.

"Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt said, when he saw the release date, he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized," Gunn told his followers. "It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved."

"Then a bit less than a year ago I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes," the director continued. "So I chose to finally take on writing the script. But I was hesitant to direct, despite the constant pestering by Peter Safran and others to commit (sorry, Peter). Just because I write something doesn't mean I feel it in my bones, visually and emotionally, enough to spend over two years directing it, especially not something of this magnitude. But, the long and the short of it is, I love this script, and I'm incredibly excited as we begin this journey."

DC's New Headquarters In Leavesden

Recently, the company decided to move things over to a new official studio space in Leavesden. During the rollout, James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC movie output was mentioned specifically as a big reason for the swap.

"Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden is globally-recognized for its exceptional sound stages and facilities, and with this planned expansion adding significant capacity and capabilities, it will be home to even more incredible storytelling for both film and television projects," Simon Robinson, Chief Operating Officer of Warner Bros. Discovery Studios, wrote in a statement. "We are proud to not only be growing our productions in Leavesden and making it the main hub for DC Studios, but also to be growing our economic and community contributions to the UK's creative sector."

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rt Hon Jeremy Hunt MP, would also add: "The enormous strength of our creative industries sees films and television shows made in the UK reaching cinemas and front rooms across the world, including Barbie and the House of the Dragon series. Warner Bros. Discovery's ambitious plan to grow its Leavesden studio is a huge vote of confidence in the UK – creating thousands of jobs and growing our economy – and means that British-made entertainment will continue to delight and entertain global audiences."

How excited are you for Superman: Legacy? Let us know down in the comments!