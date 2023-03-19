Superman: Legacy: Kevin Smith Has "Utmost Confidence" in James Gunn Directing

Earlier this week the worst kept secret in Hollywood was confirmed when James Gunn announced that he would in fact be directing the movie Superman: Legacy. Announced as part of their first chapter of movies and shows in the new DCU, Gunn had previously only committed to writing the script for the reboot. Gunn even rolled out a story about why he wanted to direct the film, and the personal connection he felt to the character. Naturally many DC fans were excited to hear that Gunn would be taking the reigns of the movie and bringing it to the big screen, perhaps none more excited than filmmaker and professional fanboy, Kevin Smith.

Speaking on the latest FatMan Beyond live, Smith (who once wrote a Superman movie of his own if you recall) had a heartfelt reaction to Gunn's announcement saying: "Good for him man. I mean, James is crazy f--king talented. Definitely one of the best of us...But it's really f--king sweet man. You know, James is known for like weirder stuff and to see him taking on an American icon. I'm curious to see what he does with it."

He continued, "I look forward to see what James does the character. Think of all the heart that he brought to the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, which when first announced it was just like, 'They're doing that? Marvel's over.' And yet he found a way to bring incredible heart to those first two movies and it looks like from the trailer for the third one, even more heart to the third episode. So I can't wait to see what he does with Superman. Pun intended, he will make Superman soar. I have the utmost confidence in him."

The casting process has not yet begun for the role of the man of steel, but Henry Cavill will not be returning and a younger actor will take over the part. Superman: Legacy is one of five feature films that Gunn and his collaborator Peter Safran announced earlier this year as being part of DCU's "Chapter 1." The other films they're developing include The Authority, The Brave and The Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Swamp Thing.

Scheduled to hit theaters on July 11, 2025, Warner Bros. described the movie as follows: "Superman Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned."