Superman: James Gunn Reveals Hilarious Video From Set

The live-action DC Universe is getting a fresh start in 2025, kicking things off with a brand new iteration of Superman from filmmaker and DC Studios steward James Gunn. The film, simply titled Superman, sees David Corenswet take on the role of Clark Kent, and filming is now underway. Throughout the entire process, Gunn has been sharing photos and updates about the experience.

On Thursday, Gunn shared a funny video from the set of Superman, letting fans see the types of little things the cast and crew do to bring each other a few laughs on a daily basis. The video shows a monitor on the set, which features a clip of an animated Superman scarfing down hamburgers. This is what plays on all the video assist screens during lunch breaks.

"This is what Porkchop plays on our video assist screens when we go to lunch," Gunn wrote in the post.

Superman Table Read

There has understandably been a lot of hype surrounding the new Superman film, an excitement shared by everyone working on the project. The first table read, after the main characters had all been cast, was something of a milestone as production approached. Rachel Brosnahan, who stars as Lois Lane, opened up about how special that first table read was.

"It was pretty amazing," Brosnahan told Entertainment Tonight. "Some of us met for the first time. Some of us got to see each other again. It was amazing to hear the script out loud. As with all of these films, there's a lot of action sequences and things. So to hear the pacing of the film and to get to hear these characters occupied by the actors who play them is really fun. It's also a great group. You can't ask for more than that when doing something like this."

The New DC

This Superman film is just the start of a new connected universe for DC Studios, one what will encompass film and television, live-action and animation.

"A lot of people think it's going to be Marvel 2.0, and definitely I learned a lot of stuff at Marvel. I think that we have a lot of differences," Gunn explained. "We are telling a big, huge, central story that is like Marvel, except for, I think that we're a lot more planned out than Marvel from the beginning because we've gotten a group of writers together to work that story out completely. But we're also creating a universe that is like Star Wars, where there's different times, different places, different things, or Game of Thrones, where characters are a little bit more morally complex."

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.