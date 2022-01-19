Surprising Netflix Movie Beats Don’t Look Up on Top 10 Chart

Another week, another update to Netflix’s weekly tabulations of their viewership metrics across their entire streaming platform. Last week saw the 2021 satire Don’t Look Up officially become the #2 movie of all-time on Netflix with it sitting in a prime position to overtake Red Notice as the #1 title. What this week’s update from Netflix revealed however is that not only did Don’t Look Up not beat out Red Notice just yet but that another movie has overtaken it as the most popular on the platform entirely. The film that was able to beat out Adam McKay’s Oscar hopeful? The new mystery-thriller, Brazen.

Based on the novel Brazen Virtue by Nora Roberts, the film stars Alyssa Milano and Sam Page (Desperate Housewives, House of Cards) and the first feature film based on one of Roberts books in over a decade. All these things considered it shouldn’t be a huge surprise that the film was a hit on Netflix, but when considering the critical reaction it is a bit of a shock. As of this writing Brazen has a 15% rating on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatoemeter and a paltry 16% audience rating. With just 13 critics’ reviews, and only two positive, the reviews range from “neither as sexy nor as scary as it hopes to be” to “A disappointment in absolutely every way.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

To remind you, this movie beat out Don’t Look Up over the past week.

For those perhaps curious of the film’s plot, its official description reads:

“Prominent mystery writer and crime expert, Grace (Alyssa Milano), hurries back to her family home in Washington, D.C. because her estranged sister summons her. When her sister is killed and her double life as a webcam performer is revealed, Grace ignores the warnings of cool-headed detective Ed (Sam Page) and gets involved in the case.”

The full Top 10 movies on Netflix for the past week from the streamer includes: