Spooky New Series Takes Over Netflix Top 10

There’s a new streaming champion over on Netflix, as a horror series has knocked off Cobra Kai after two weeks of dominance on the service. Archive 81, the spooky new series starring Mamoudou Athie, was one of the first original titles released by Netflix in 2022, coming just a few days after the start of the year. Cobra Kai had been the dominant force on the service since the change of the calendar, with its fourth season debuting on New Year’s Eve, but that reign came to an end this week with Archive 81’s newfound supremacy.

Monday’s edition of the ever-evolving Netflix Top 10 shows Archive 81 as the most popular title on the entire service, blitzing past Cobra Kai, Stay Close, Cheer, and Brazen.

Athie stars in Archive 81 as an archivist tasked with restoring an old set of videotapes. As he brings the tapes back to life, he realizes that there is a deadly mystery surrounding their origins, as well as the director who was trying to unlock some dangerous secrets. It may only be January, but Netflix subscribers are already in the mood for something spooky in 2022.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday’s Netflix Top 10 below.

1. Archive 81

“An archivist takes a job restoring damaged videotapes and gets pulled into the vortex of a mystery involving the missing director and a demonic cult.”

2. Cheer

“This gripping docuseries follows the ups and downs of Navarro College’s competitive cheer squad as they work to win a coveted national title.”

3. Brazen

“Mystery writer Grace Miller has killer instincts when it comes to motive – and she’ll need every bit of expertise to help solve her sister’s murder.”

4. Cobra Kai

“Decades after the tournament that changed their lives, the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel reignites in this sequel to the Karate Kid films.”

5. Stay Close

“When Carlton Flynn vanishes 17 years to the night after Stewart Green died, it sets off a chain reaction in the lives of people connected to both men.”

6. Don’t Look Up

“Two astronomers go on a media tour to warn humankind of a planet-killing comet hurtling toward Earth. The response from a distracted world: Meh.”

7. The Witcher

“Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

8. The Colony

“A colony in space sends an astronaut back to Earth to decide the fate of the planet’s remaining inhabitants after the colonists become infertile.”

9. Ozark

“A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss.”

10. Emily in Paris

“After landing her dream job in Paris, Chicago marketing exec Emily Cooper embraces her adventurous new life while juggling work, friends and romance.”