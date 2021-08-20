Sweet Girl: Netflix Releases Official Trailer for Jason Momoa Thriller

Aquaman star Jason Momoa made a journey to the world of streaming for his next movie, as he leads a brand new thriller for Netflix called Sweet Girl. Momoa and Isabela Merced star in Sweet Girl as a father and daughter who get tangled up in a dangerous conspiracy surrounding the pharmaceutical industry. The films doesn't hit Netflix until the end of August, but the streamer has finally unveiled Sweet Girl's official trailer.

Netflix released the full trailer for Sweet Girl on Friday morning, showing Momoa and Merced in action and revealing the film's plot. You can check out the trailer in the video above!

Momoa and Merced star in Sweet Girl alongside Justin Bartha, Amy Brenneman, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Lex Scott Davis, and Michael Raymond-james. The film is directed by Brian Andew Mendoza.

Here's the official synopsis for Sweet Girl:

"Devoted family man Ray Cooper, vows justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially life-saving drug from the market just before his wife (Adria Arjona) dies from cancer. But when his search for the truth leads to a deadly encounter that puts Ray and his daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced) in harm’s way, Ray’s mission turns into a quest for vengeance in order to protect the only family he has left."

Sweet Girl is directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza from a script written by Gregg Hurwitz and Philip Eisner. Mendoza produced the film with Momoa, Jeff Fierson, and Brad Peyton.

While he's best known for his turns as Aquaman and Khal Drogo, Momoa is no stranger to streaming projects. Netflix previously worked with Momoa on the popular TV series Frontier. The partnership will continue next year as Momoa is set to star in Francis Lawrence's Slumberland.

What do you think of the first trailer for Sweet Girl? Will you be checking out the movie when it arrives on Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!

Sweet Girl is set to debut on Netflix on August 20th.