Madame Web Star Sydney Sweeney Shares Video of Her Actually Getting Bitten by a Spider

Madame Web's Sydney Sweeney was actually bitten by a spider but not on the set of the Sony Spider-Man spinoff. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the actress shared a video outtake from her movie Anyone But You. She starred with Glen Powell and one overaggressive Huntsman spider. The scene sees her get bit by the arachnid. But, unfortunately for Sweeney, her co-star didn't get the memo that it was supposed to be one bite. The Madame Web actress got saved by Powell when he was the first one to come to her aid. Check out her full explanation down below.

"So, it's a Huntsman Spider, which is huge," Sweeney began. "You're going to laugh after you see this. So, they told me it was trained. I don't know how you train a freaking spider. There's no way. So, we're filming and the thing just starts biting me. But, we're in the middle of the scene and I'm supposed to be screaming. Then, my screaming got a little serious.

"They thought I was making really serious dramatic choices in a rom-com," she said. "No one called cut. So, I'mm just standing there with a spider on my arm biting me and I'm screaming and just everyone is watching. Glen [Powell] was the only one who was like, whoa, I think this is a little real."

Madame Web Poised To Flesh Out Sony's Universe

This Madame Web movie stars Dakota Johnson as our nominal heroine. She's somehow psychically linked to the other Spider-People in her vicinity and needs to protect them from some weird threat that's hunting powered individuals. (No, it's not Kraven, sadly.) In a recent featurette released after the trailer, Johnson laid out her love for the character and Marvel in general.

"I have always really loved Marvel movies. Madame Web was very enticing to me. This movie is before she ends up in a wheelchair," Johnson explained. "She's hyper-intelligent and her greatest superpower is her mind. When Cassie begins to experience her clairvoyance, she thinks she is losing her mind. Madame Web is unlike any other superhero. When you think about how Spider-Man flies through the air, or Venom when he changes, it's so mythical to us."

What Is Madam Web About?

Sweeney is just one of a few Spider-People in Madame Web. The movie's trailer premiered recently and had the whole of social media talking. Sony Pictures Marvel movies continue to get attention, no matter the odds. Julia Carpenter's Spider-Woman is heavily featured, and Sweeney puts on the mask. Dakota Johnson and leads this team of Marvel heroes. Here's what Sony Pictures has to say about their throwback effort.

Their description reads: "'Meanwhile, in another universe…' In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present."

