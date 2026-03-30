Sydney Sweeney’s Thriller Sequel With Kirsten Dunst Gets A Risky 2027 Release Date

In a move sure to leave audiences scratching their heads (and making some unkind but not altogether unfair comparisons to the epic social experiment that was Barbenheimer), Lionsgate has picked a wildly precarious time to release this film, which is set to star Sydney Sweeney and Kirsten Dunst. And theatergoers were quick to flock to the internet to share their thoughts on the oddly timed choice.

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As of today, it’s been officially announced that The Housemaid’s Secret, the sequel to The Housemaid, based on Frieda McFadden’s novel and starring Sydney Sweeney alongside Amanda Seyfried, will premiere in theaters on December 17th, 2027. That means that it will be competing with Avengers: Secret Wars to get butts in seats—and despite how successful the first Housemaid film was, it’s unclear how they’ll hope to outdo Secret Wars and the hype machine that is Marvel.

Is It an Attempt to Recreate Barbenheimer-level Hype?

When one door closes… The Housemaid’s Secret: coming to theaters December 17, 2027. pic.twitter.com/fk9i5Rhl55 — The Housemaid (@HousemaidMovie) March 30, 2026

Moviegoers immediately flocked to X to dissect Lionsgate’s decision to debut its own film so close to an Avengers film’s release, with some saying there was no way it could gain any traction. And while the opposites attract release schedule for Barbie and Oppenheimer worked for both films, even becoming a meme in its own right, it’s unlikely that will be the case for these two flicks. “Trying to replicate Barbenheimer so bad,” said one user. Another added, “Against Avengers: Secret Wars?! Yeah, sure, buddy.” And one more said, “I’ll be there for The Housemaid’s Secret Wars.” Overall, it’s a risky move—if Secret Wars is actually being released in December of next year, which feels like a slim chance, considering that Marvel movies take notoriously long to produce, and filming hasn’t even started on Secret Wars.

Speaking about the success of the first Housemaid film, Lionsgate Group chair Adam Fogelson said in a statement, “It’s clear from both the global box office and from the outpouring on social media that audiences have responded strongly—and audibly—to the totally unique and truly theatrical experience of The Housemaid and want to know what happens next.” He went on to add, “The Housemaid’s Secret is another wildly thrilling book in Freida’s series that has captivated readers worldwide, and we look forward to translating it into a similarly rousing and riotous moviegoing experience.” And it’s true that The Housemaid was incredibly successful, becoming an instant global hit that grossed nearly $400 million worldwide.

What do you think about the choice to debut The Housemaid on the same day that Avengers: Secret War is also slated for release? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.