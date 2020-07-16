George Romero's Wife Pays Respects to Filmmaker on Anniversary of His Passing

(Photo: Laura Lezza/Getty Images)

Filmmaker George Romero passed away on this day three years ago, but with the state of the world feeling as unsettling as some of the narratives he explored in his films, his wife Suzanne took to Twitter to share a statement with all his fans, revealing what she thinks Romero would make of the state of things. While he might no longer be with us physically, he left behind a number of projects in various states of completion, allowing audiences to not only revisit the projects that made him a seminal force in the genre, but also look forward to all-new content he left behind.

"I think what would George be doing and what would he be thinking during these trying times. I don't want to be presumptuous but I do have some good guesses," Romero shared. "First off, he would have been as happy as a clambake! Obviously not for the deaths and sicknesses of course, but by the fact that he would be sequestered with no obligations, workwise and socially. He would want to eat well, play games, and he would write. He would have CNN on and it would be on 24/7, much to my chagrin!"

She added, "George referred to broad social problems in many of his works and the importance of cohesion, compromise, and social evolution. The current situation in the U.S. resembles so closely to the famous line, 'I am the boss up here, you be the boss down there!' I mean, really. How did that turn out!"

A message from Suzanne Romero. #stayscared pic.twitter.com/94lKZYRMj1 — The George A. Romero Foundation (@theGARFofficial) July 16, 2020

Romero made a name for himself thanks to the 1968 film Night of the Living Dead, which earned three sequels, but he also earned fans with films like Creepshow, Martin, and The Crazies. Earlier this year, one of his long lost films, The Amusement Park, secured distribution while the upcoming novel The Living Dead, which he collaborated with author Daniel Kraus on, is set for release. Suzanne Romero has previously teased that her husband left behind even more projects, which we hope are released to the public in coming years.

"I made a promise to George that I would keep him posted on all things," she writes. "I could not for a while because the cemetery was shuttered. I have since kept up my side of the bargain and he is very much up to date ... I think he would be very disappointed but not surprised. Yet, despite George's half-empty glass outlook (I am totally a glass half full kinda gal, together we had a full glass! How lucky I was and am, for having had him in my life!) Here is to raising that glass. Thinking of George today."

Stay tuned for details on future George Romero projects.

What is your favorite Romero film? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

Header photo courtesy of Laura Lezza/Getty Images

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.