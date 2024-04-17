Taxi Driver Standalone SteelBook 4K Blu-ray Launches In June

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you love movies and own a Blu-ray player, Taxi Driver is one of those classic films that's a must have for your collection. Martin Scorsese's classic starring Robert De Niro was previously available in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray as part of the Columbia Classics Collection but it's finally getting a standalone release in a limited edition Steelbook case. If you thought you would have to wait for Taxi Driver to celebrate it's 50th anniversary in 2026 before a 4K Blu-ray edition was released, this development should come as a pleasant surprise.

Unfortunately, the cover for the Taxi Driver Steelbook is the same as the standard Blu-ray release, though the quality of the 4K scan should be pretty fantastic. A complete breakdown of the special features and specs can be found below, and if you're interested in picking it up, look for pre-orders to drop here on Amazon in the coming days. It will arrive on your doorstep June 25th.

DISC DETAILS AND BONUS MATERIALS

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Restored from the original camera negative, presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision

English 5.1 + mono

Special Features:

Making Taxi Driver Documentary

Storyboard to Film Comparisons with Martin Scorsese Introduction

Animated Photo Galleries

20th Anniversary Re-Release Trailer

BLU-RAY DISC

Feature presented in high definition, sourced from the 4K master

English 5.1

Special Features:

40-Minute Taxi Driver Q&A featuring Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster and Many More Recorded Live at the Beacon Theatre in New York City at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival

Commentary with Director Martin Scorsese and Writer Paul Schrader Recorded by the Criterion Collection

Commentaries by Writer Paul Schrader and by Professor Robert Kolker

Martin Scorsese on Taxi Driver

Influence and Appreciation: A Martin Scorsese Tribute

Producing Taxi Driver

God's Lonely Man

Taxi Driver Stories

Travis' New York

Travis' New York Locations

Theatrical Trailer

Synopsis: "Winner of the prestigious Golden Palm at the Cannes Film Festival (1976) and nominated for 4 Academy Awards® including Best Picture (1976), TAXI DRIVER stars Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese's classic film of a psychotic New York cabbie driven to violence by loneliness and desperation. Co-starring Jodie Foster, Albert Brooks, Harvey Keitel, Peter Boyle and Cybill Shepherd."