Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Movie Gets an Official Rating

We're just a matter of days away from the release of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a filmed version of Swift's landmark concert tour. The concert movie is already nothing short of highly anticipated, with the film already selling well over $100 million in advance tickets around the world. On Monday, another major update surrounding the film came to light — its official rating.

On Monday, it was officially announced that Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been rated PG-13 for "some strong language and suggestive materials."

Will The Eras Tour Movie Be Censored?

This detail has spawned a lot of speculation from Swifties about whether or not the content of the film will be censored, as multiple songs on the Eras Tour setlist contain explicit lyrics. Red's "All Too Well (10 Minute Version", folklore's "betty", and evermore's "champagne problems" each contain at least one use of "f-ck", while folklore's "the 1", evermore's "Tolerate It", and Midnights' "Vigilante Shit" contain multiple uses of "sh-t." With a few exceptions, PG-13 films have usually only been allowed one uncensored expletive, in order to remain accessible enough to younger viewers. But the MPAA's official website states that "The Rating Board nevertheless may rate such a motion picture PG-13 if, based on a special vote by a two-thirds majority, the Raters feel that most American parents would believe that a PG-13 rating is appropriate because of the context or manner in which the words are used or because the use of those words in the motion picture is inconspicuous" — something that the Eras Tour movie could possibly fit the description of.

There's also the nature of how Swift is releasing the Eras Tour film, as she sidestepped the traditional studio system in favor of distributing the movie directly through AMC Theaters. There's a chance that this release strategy will allow the film to be released with its language uncensored, as opposed to having to negotiate that content with a studio or streaming service. In 2020, the filmed version of Hamilton censored two uses of "f-ck" in order to comply with MPAA ratings, but that could have also been bolstered by the fact that it was being released by Disney (and eventually ended up skipping theaters for Disney+ amid the COVID-19 pandemic).

What Is Taylor Swift's Movie About?

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour will be a filmed version of Swift's landmark Eras Tour, which completed its first U.S. leg in August. Filmed across three nights of shows in Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium, the film will showcase Swift's performance of songs from all ten of her albums — Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and Midnights. In celebration of the movie's release, AMC upgraded its ticket-booking capacity by five times to account for fan demand. It also priced standard adult tickets at $19.89 — a reference to the year Swift was born, as well as her fifth album 1989 — with children's and senior tickets at $13.13, which is a reference to Swift's lucky number.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift wrote when announcing the film on social media. "Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! ...Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"

What Movies Have Been Delayed Because of The Eras Tour Movie?

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been responsible for over half a dozen movies moving their release dates, both to avoid competition with Swift, and to possibly claim new release windows amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strikes. The Exorcist: Believer, Priscilla, Ordinary Angels, Freelance, What Happens Later, Dumb Money, The Persian Version, and The Marsh King's Daughter have all switched to new release dates amid the news.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour will be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, October 13th.