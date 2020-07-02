Hamilton Star Says It Shouldn't Matter That Disney+ Censored the Movie

✖

This Friday will see Hamilton make its official debut for everyone unable to see it on Broadway, as the filmed version of the Tony award winning musical will be released on the Disney+ streaming platform. Originally set to to debut in theaters in October of next year, Hamilton was moved up to this summer and given a prime release date on the platform while everyone remains mostly quarantined in their homes. The debut of the musical will come with two very minor changes though, the removal of two "F-Bombs" from sequences in the show. News of this change had some fans crying censorship but even the stars of the show don't think it makes that much of a difference in what audiences get to see.

"I want to say that only thing that I noticed was maybe an F-bomb or two. Outside of that, it’s the show," George Washington actor Christopher Jackson told Cinema Blend. "But I think just because of the motion picture guidelines, it’s way more important that people see it. When my kids sing along to the soundtrack they don’t get to say those words. But the first time my daughter did I said 'Uncle Lin has some explaining to do.'"

News that Hamilton had officially been rated PG-13 by the MPA and would censor some of its "F-bombs" for Disney's family-friendly brand certainly riled up some fans, but creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda had a reasonable explanation for why it had to be that way.

"LANGUAGE! 1. On July 3, you're getting the whole show, every note & scene, & a 1-minute countdown clock during intermission (bathroom!)," Miranda wrote on Twitter. "2. But MPAA has a hard rule about language: more than 1 utterance of 'f**k' is an automatic R rating. We have 3 'F**ks' in our show. So...

"I literally gave two f**ks so the kids could see it: 1. In Yorktown, there's a mute over 'I get the f_ back up again.' 2. 'Southern *record scratch*kin' Democratic Republicans.' You can sing whatEVER you like at home (even sync up the album)! Love you. Enjoy."

