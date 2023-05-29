Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Director Confirms Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Doing Score

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is getting some Oscar-winning composers to do its score, as Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have signed on for the TMNT reboot film. Reznor and Ross's involvement in Mutant Mayhem has now been confirmed by director Jeff Rowe – after skateboard legend Tony Hawk mistakenly leaked the info first!

"Well now that my teenage hero Tony Hawk has leaked that my music heroes are doing this I can add that the score is absolutely AMAZING," the Rowe wrote in a tweet. "Exhilarating, terrifying, heartbreaking, full of sounds I didn't know existed. I don't have the vocabulary to describe it. I love it so much."

Since trailers and TV spots for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem have already been released, fans have fairly wondered if they were hearing Reznor and Ross's work before they even knew whose work it was. Jeff Rowe makes it clear: we (literally) ain't heard nothing yet!

"For those speculating: nothing they've done has been released yet," Rowe continued in a second tweet. "It's not them in the teaser trailer, and won't be them in this week's trailer. You'll just have to wait until August 2 to have your mind shattered and rebuilt with beauty and then shattered again."

Who Are Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross?

Trent Reznor used to be the mind behind the '90s alt-rock band Nine Inch Nails, before transitioning into one of the most acclaimed film composers during the 2000s and 2010s, working with his collaborator, composer Atticus Ross. Reznor and Ross have won two Oscars, for their breakout work on David Fincher's The Social Network (2011), and the 2021 Disney/Pixar film Soul. They also won a 2020 Emmy for scoring HBO's Watchmen, and have numerous other acclaimed works for TV and film, including Fincher's films Gone Girl, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and his 2020 Netflix biopic, Mank.

What Is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem About?

(Photo: Empire Magazine/Paramount)

Produced by Seth Rogen, Mutant Mayhem stars real-life teenagers as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, with Micah Abbey voicing Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. voicing Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu voicing Leonardo, and Brady Noon as Raphael. The film also features Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog; Rose Byrne as Leatherhead; John Cena as Rocksteady; Ice Cube as Superfly; Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut; Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil; Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman; Post Malone as Ray Fillet; Seth Rogen as Bebop; Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko; Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom, and Jackie Chan as Splinter.

Synopsis: "In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has a release date of August 2nd.