Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Action Figures Revealed

If you enjoyed Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, you need to have Seth Rogen's upcoming animated TMNT film on your radar. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will hit theaters on August 2nd. That's right around the corner, so it's high time that we see some figures based on the film. Playmates has obliged with details on fully articulated and poseable figures that stand between 4-5" tall and include weapons and accessories.

Figures based on the characters listed below will be part of the first wave, each priced at $9.99. They will be available to order on June 25, and this article will be updated with retailer links when they become available. Stay tuned.

Splinter (voiced in the movie by Jackie Chan)

Superfly (voiced in the movie by Ice Cube)

Bebop (voiced in the movie by Seth Rogen)

Rocksteady (voiced in the movie by John Cena)

Leatherhead (voiced in the movie by Rose Byrne)

What is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem about?

Paramount describes the film as follows, "In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them." You can check out the trailer right here.

Back at CinemaCon, Rogen talked about how important it was to have the turtles be "actual teenagers." When you see the young actors interact or hear their characters together on-screen, it really all clicks into place.

"I love these characters — they were weird, noble, brave and smart," Rogen recently said of the decision to go a bit younger for the heroes this time around. "When I got the opportunity to put my own stamp on it, I knew the versions that had come before had never leaned into the teenage element. We thought: 'What if we cast actual teenagers and we capture their insane teenage energy?'"

Where Can I Watch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on Streaming?



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will open exclusively in theaters on August 2nd, but fans wanting an animated TMNT fix can stream all episodes of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2002) animated series, Nick's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) animated series, and the Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2018) animated series on Paramount+. Sign up for Paramount+ here.