In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, the turtle brothers — Leo (Nicolas Cantu), Raph (Brady Noon), Donnie (Micah Abbey) and Mikey (Shamon Brown Jr.) — hide in their sewer lair beneath New York City. After years of being sheltered from the human world by their sensei Splinter (Jackie Chan), the heroes in a half-shell set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts: by swatting SuperFly (Ice Cube) and saving the city from an army of mutants.

Before the new animated movie surfaces in theaters August 2nd, fans of all ages can enter the lair at the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Experience. Operating July 23rd — August 1st in Los Angeles and New York, the TMNT Experience is "a family friendly, immersive experience that invites guests to explore the turtles' underground home," per the official description. "Guests should expect to see what life is like inside their lair and train with your favorite heroes."

Also offered is an enhanced version of the experience targeted to more mature audiences. From 6 PM to 8 PM each night, the lights will go down and the music will turn up for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Experience – Ooze After Dark. (The "after dark" hours are open to all ages, but ticketholders are advised to expect bright, strobing lights and loud noises.)

Tickets are now on sale at www.tmntexperience.com. To book a date and time, simply select the Los Angeles or New York lair.

The lair experience is crafted by the NVE Experience agency, behind the immersive and award-winning Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Tavern at last year's San Diego Comic-Con and the interactive Super Mario Bros. Movie world premiere.

"We're incredibly proud to bring this fresh, action-packed movie with so much humor and heart to audiences," said Paramount Pictures President of Domestic Distribution Chris Aronson. "We're unveiling a visually stunning, new TMNT world in a way that hasn't been seen before. We can't wait for fans of all ages to experience Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem on the big screen."

Fans can also order advance tickets to see the movie early at two fan-centric screenings. First is the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Sneak Preview event on Saturday, July 29th, followed by the TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Early Access Fan Event on Monday, July 31st. Early Access Fan Event ticket holders will watch special bonus content curated for the event and will take home exclusive giveaways, including a collector's print and a theater-exclusive comic book.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem opens in theaters August 2nd.