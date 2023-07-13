Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Early Access Fan Event, Exclusive Collectibles Revealed

The heroes in a half-shell are coming out of their shells a little early. Paramount Pictures has announced two fan-centric screening events for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which hits theaters August 2nd. Fans can be among the first to see the new animated movie as early as July 29th at the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Sneak Preview, or attend the Early Access Fan Event on July 31st and take home exclusive collectibles. Tickets for both events, and the nationwide release on August 2nd, are now on sale on the official TMNT movie website.

Below, find out everything to know about how to watch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem early.

TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Tickets



General tickets are on sale at teenagemutantninjaturtlesmovie.com. Tickets for all shows are now on sale at exhibitors' websites, mobile apps, and at participating theater box offices nationwide.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Sneak Preview



The Sneak Preview will include one show on Saturday, July 29th, at 2:00pm local time. For tickets to the TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Sneak Preview event, visit teenagemutantninjaturtlesmovie.com/seeitfirst.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Early Access Fan Event

The Early Access Fan Event will include one show on Monday, July 31st, at 7:00pm local time. For TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Early Access tickets and a list of participating theaters in your area, go to teenagemutantninjaturtlesmovie.com/earlyaccess.

For extra turtle power, Early Access Fan Event ticket holders will receive exclusive giveaways, including a special collector's print (pictured above) and an IDW classic covers comic book (while supplies last). Sorry, dudes — pizza slices sold separately. Attendees will also see special bonus content curated for the event.

"We're incredibly proud to bring this fresh, action-packed movie with so much humor and heart to audiences," said Paramount Pictures President of Domestic Distribution Chris Aronson. "We're unveiling a visually stunning, new TMNT world in a way that hasn't been seen before. We can't wait for fans of all ages to experience Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem on the big screen."

The official logline: "After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Cast



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem features the voices of Nicolas Cantu (The Walking Dead: World Beyond) as Leo, Brady Noon (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers) as Ralph, Micah Abbey (Cousins for Life) as Donny, and Shamon Brown Jr. (The Chi) as Mikey. Jackie Chan (Rush Hour) voices the turtles' rat sensei Splinter, and Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) plays their human ally April O'Neil. Rounding out the cast are Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live) as Cynthia Utom and Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) as Baxter Stockman.

Who Are the Mutants in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem?

The voice cast features Ice Cube (Ride Along) as SuperFly, leader of an army of mutants that includes Seth Rogen (The Super Mario Bros. Movie) as Bebop, John Cena (Fast X) as Rocksteady, Hannibal Buress (Spider-Man: No Way Home) as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne (Insidious: The Red Door) as Leatherhead, Natasha Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows) as Wingnut, Post Malone (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) as Ray Fillet, and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) as Mondo Gecko.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem shreds into theaters August 2nd.