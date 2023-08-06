Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Opening Weekend Global Box Office Numbers Revealed

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles made their return to the big screen this weekend, and the beloved characters got off to a strong start at the box office. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is an animated reboot of the popular franchise, putting an emphasis on the "teenage" part of the title and depicting the titular characters at a pivotal point in their youth. The change in direction, and unique animation style, has led to a solid opening weekend at the global box office.

Mutant Mayhem opened with a total of $51 million across the globe. The majority of that — a big $43 million — came from theaters here in North America. That number may not seem like a huge total, but the new TMNT has only opened in roughly 30% of the international markets where it's expected to be released. So that total will continue to climb in the coming weeks.

The new Ninja Turtles movie was also made for a reported budget of around $70 million, making it one of the more affordable franchise films of the summer. Box office success will be key for Mutant Mayhem, as Nickelodeon and Paramount already have plans in place for a sequel, as well as an animated series that will bridge the gap between the two movies.

TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Sequel and Spinoff Series

News broke ahead of Mutant Mayhem's theatrical debut that there were already plans in place for a wider universe utilizing this iteration of the Turtles. Mutant Mayhem co-writer and director Jeff Rowe is returning to helm the sequel film, while Chris Yost and Alan Wan will serve as showrunners and executive producers for the TV series, which will air exclusively on Paramount+.

"In the nearly 40 years since Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles launched into the zeitgeist, it has entertained generations of fans and only continues to grow," said Brian Robbins, CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon. "We are excited to grow TMNT's legacy in partnership with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg at Point Grey, and Jeff Rowe, who are innovating the franchise with their singular brand of humor and elevated storytelling for audiences everywhere, across virtually every platform."

Ramsey Naito, president of Paramount Animation & Nickelodeon Animation, added, "Reinvigorating this franchise has been years in the making, and we are thrilled to continue expanding the beloved Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe and bringing new adventures to families and fans."

Have you seen Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem yet? Are you excited for the future of these Ninja Turtles? Let us know in the comments!