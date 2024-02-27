The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are heading back to consoles and PCs again with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants announced this week. This new game scheduled to release on April 23rd isn't wholly new after all and is instead a new version of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade game released years ago by Raw Thrills. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants will come to the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms when it releases in April, and its development will be handled by Cradle Games and Raw Thrills.

If you never played the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game first released in arcades in 2017, the trailer below shows off a bit of what it'll look like, though it should look familiar to many other Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles you may have played due to its side-scrolling, beat-'em-up nature.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade Game Returns

While this new version of the game is indeed based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade game, the arcade game in question was also inspired by the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles TV series from 2012. As such, this game will feature the voices of Seth Green, Sean Astin, Rob Paulsen, Greg Cipes, IGN reported, with each of those voicing the Ninja Turtles during that show's run.

New stages and boss fights will be added in addition to what was already in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade game, so there'll be more for returning players to check out. While Raw Thrills and Cradle Games are developing Wrath of the Mutants, it's being published by GameMill Entertainment, a publisher which has not put out a dedicated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game yet but has worked with several Nickelodeon properties by publishing games like Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 among others.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles themselves have been having a bit of a second wind when it comes to video games, too, with the Ninja Turtles getting their own games while also appearing in others. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is one example of that where the Ninja Turtles returned as fighters, but other games like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge also went over extremely well with fans.

Moving forward, we know that the movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will be getting a sequel in the form of a video game that doesn't yet have a release date. There's also a video game adaptation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin in the works from THQ Nordic. Fortnite also just recently played host to the Ninja Turtles once more as new crossover content was added to the game.