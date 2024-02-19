Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Goes Into the "Turtle-Verse" in New Crossover

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are gearing up for a new crossover that will be combining many different iterations of the turtles across the Turtle-Verse! Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is no stranger to crossovers as the franchise has collided in many special projects over the years. Through animation and beyond, various eras of the Turtles have fought alongside one another in order to take down a common enemy. But it seems like a new crossover is coming to the pages of the TMNT: Saturday Morning Adventures comic that will bring together even more Turtles than ever seen in a crossover before.

TMNT: Saturday Morning Adventures #12 will feature another multiverse crossover for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as the 1987 incarnation of the animated ninjas will be facing off against Mister Ogg. The villain is tired of all of their meta-jokes and will be putting them to the test against many other versions of the Turtles from across various animated projects and comics releases over the years. Check out the first look at this big Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover below (as released by IGN):

(Photo: IDW / Nickelodeon)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Multiverse Crossover

Releasing on April 24th with the deadline to preorder the issue on March 18th, IDW teases what to expect from TMNT: Saturday Morning Adventures #12 as such, "As promised, Mister Ogg is back! His last attempt to punish the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' wisecracking ways and meta mannerisms failed, but he's still got a few surprises up his sleeve. He's devised a set of challenges, and if the Turtles win, he'll never bring up their fourth wall-breaking again. If they lose, though, the consequences will be dire-they'll be wiped from existence! Let the games begin with part 1 of the Ogglympics!"

Writer Erik Burnham said the following about the new crossover to IGN, "IDW and Nickelodeon have always been very supportive of every weird idea our Saturday Morning crew has thrown out, getting enthusiastic and offering suggestions to make things the most fun they can be, and this was no different," Burnham began. "The powers that be put some rules in place, gave some great notes, and then let us go play... and it was a blast. Sarah and Luis Antonio Delgado crushed the pages, as they are known to do. But the big twist of it all is -- well, I guess you'll have to read to find out!"

