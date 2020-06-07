Tenet Star Kenneth Branagh Has No Idea If He's the Villain

✖

Currently, Christopher Nolan's upcoming movie, Tenet, is still set to hit theatres next month. While the future of movie theatres is uncertain, many are holding out hope that Tenet will revive the business once they reopen. Even with two trailers and an IMAX-exclusive preview publicly released, the vast majority of details surrounding the movie still remain a mystery. Apparently, some of the film's cast hasn't isn't sure what it's about and others aren't sure how to label their characters. According to a recent post by SYFY Wire, Kenneth Branagh recently told Total Film that he's unsure if he's the villain of the film.

After being asked if he was the film's antagonist, Branagh replied, "Given the nature of it, as Chris to some extent sort of reinvents the wheel here, a lot of people start engaging with John David Washington's character in both expected ways...so you might expect me to be an antagonist...but then [the story] doesn't quite follow what you might expect as the story plays out."

He added, "I kid you not, I read this screenplay more times than I have ever read any other thing I have ever worked on," Branagh shared. "It was like doing the Times crossword puzzle every day, I would imagine. Except the film and the screenplay didn't expect you, or need you, to be an expert."

It sounds like when it comes to the protagonists and antagonists, the audience will be left guessing throughout the film. "In the playing of it, and in the scenes, he keeps upturning, or playing forward and backward, our expectations of what the character should be," Branagh said. "So my conversations with [Nolan] about my character were constant, because the character's evolution was not set. It was a series of constant surprises."

You can check out the official description for Tenet here: "Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real-time."

Tenet will also star Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse, The Batman), and Elizabeth Debicki (The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2). The cast will also include Dimple Kapadia (Dil Chatwa Hai, Dabangg), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Kick-Ass), Clémence Poésy (In Bruges, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows), Michael Caine (The Dark Knight, The Prestige), Himesh Patel (Yesterday, EastEnders) and Kenneth Branagh (Dunkirk, Murder on the Orient Express).

Tenet is currently scheduled to be released on July 17th.

