Terminator: Dark Fate Takes in $2.4 Million in Preview Night

Terminator: Dark Fate opened in theaters on Thursday for opening night screenings. While it will spread to more screens in theaters across the country and around the world over the weekend, the follow-up to the beloved Terminator 2: Judgement Day did not have an impressive Thursday night. Terminator: Dark Fate opened to $2.4 million on Thursday, heading into a weekend which now looks to be on par with its Terminator: Genisys predecessor despite a wealth of positive reviews (including a 4-star review from ComicBook.com). The $2.4 million number comes from the North American box office on Halloween, so there is still room for improvement.

The last time Halloween fell on a Thursday night, Ender’s Game hit theaters, opening to $1.4 million on the night before going on to take in $27 million domestically. Terminator: Dark Fate is expected to land closer to $40 million following the numbers from the Thursday night showing, cruising to more than 4,000 screens nationwide. Terminator: Genisys opened in 2015 to $2.3 million on preview night before going to to take in $27 million. The earlier film was not well-reviewed, unlike Terminator: Dark Fate which has a 71% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of publishing.

Terminator: Dark Fate is still expected to become the largest Terminator film at the box office of the franchise which now includes six films in total. Dark Fate, however, disregards the third, fourth, and fifth movies for the purpose of its story and serves as a sequel to James Cameron’s beloved T2.

Terminator: Dark Fate will likely win the weekend, competing with Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’s third weekend and Joker’s fifth weekend, with titles such as Harriet and Arctic Dogs also opening.

In Dark Fate, Agents of SHIELD alum Gabriel Luna steps in for the villainous role of robot sent from the future. “I’d be an idiot not to draw from the iconic performances of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Robert Patrick, so I definitely pulled some of their tricks out of their bags,” Luna said. “You give yourself to the character, you experience everything that’s happened to you in the moment, there’s so much happening, that you’re not thinking about, oh, I got to do it the way Arnold [Schwarzenegger] did it in that scene, because it’s just, you know, you’re driving these trucks and doing all the fights and you’re experiencing the scenes as they happen and you just try to stay completely focused and stay precise and you know, no wasted movement.”

Terminator: Dark Fate is now playing in theaters.

(via Variety)