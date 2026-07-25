Spaceballs 2 Footage Revealed at SDCC, & It Includes the Joke We All Knew Was Coming

After 40 years, Spaceballs is finally getting its long-awaited sequel next year with Spaceballs: The New One hitting theaters in April. It’s a movie that even with the decades that have passed moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to and we recently got an official synopsis for the film that helped push the hype even further as it took shots at Star Wars but now the comedy is taking things to the next level at its official San Diego Comic-Con panel, complete with footage, a joke we all knew was coming, and a few shots fired at the MCU, too.

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At San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, those in attendance were treated to the first trailer for Spaceballs: The New One and while that footage has not yet been released online, the description of the footage confirms that the film certainly isn’t shying away from jokes at Star Wars’ expense—or other franchises as well. The trailer included such highlights as Bill Pullman dressed as Han Solo from Star Wars: The Force Awakens while Keke Palmer plays a riff on Rey, there’s a slice of pizza as a baby Pizza the Hutt, a nod to the Avatar franchise with Dark Helmet creeping on a Na’vi using the restroom (while wearing 3D glasses no less) and perhaps the best part, the joke we all knew was coming—Dark Helmet saying “Somehow I’ve returned.”

Not Even the MCU Was Safe From Spaceballs

The highlight of the panel, other than the crowd’s reaction to Rick Moranis taking the stage, wasn’t necessarily the trailer, however. The film’s Hall H presentation also saw the Spaceballs: The New One poke fun at Marvel by releasing their plans for a “Spaceballs Cinematic Universe, complete with a timeline much like the ones Marvel shared during their own Hall H panels in 2019 and 2022. And what’s “in the works” for the spoof SCU? Well, “Phase 2” jokes about a series of Dark Helmet Origins movies with Dark Helmet getting younger every time, losing count around Phase 4, and a hilarious “Time Is A Flat Circle” section that even teases Spaceballs The Animated Series The Musical. (If you can’t tell, these are all jokes on the part of Spaceballs, though star and producer Josh Gad did joke that they’d make “a really weird Blade, but maybe it would finally get made.”

While the Blade joke might feel a little too soon for Marvel fans—after all, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige did just make some comments in a recent interview that has some fans convinced that the eagerly anticipated reboot is simply never going to happen—that kind of humor is par for the course with Spaceballs. The original film is a parody of largely the original Star Wars trilogy, but also a number of other popular franchises, including Star Trek, Alien, The Wizard of Oz and more. Marvel being one of the biggest franchises in popular culture at the moment makes for a natural choice to get added to the jokes. We’ll just have to wait until April to see if the friendly poking of fun continues outside of Hall H and on the big screen when Spaceballs: The New One arrives.

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