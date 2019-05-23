Terminator: Dark Fate Featurette Released

Linda Hamilton, James Cameron, and Arnold Schwarzenegger are returning to the Terminator franchise with Terminator: Dark Fate and a new behind the scenes featurette gives us an up-close look at our favorite characters. The “direct sequel to Terminator 2” according to James Cameron just got its first trailer, and he couldn’t be happier to pick up the stories of this memorable crew once more.

“You pick up the characters that we knew from Terminator and we carry them forward,” Cameron said. That will include Hamilton’s Sarah Connor, who director Tim Miller thinks is a huge draw.

“I think for fans of the franchise the biggest thing is that Linda’s returning,” Miller said. “People love this character. People love Sarah,” Cameron added.

Hamilton is thrilled to be back as well, saying “Being back is wonderful. Sarah’s a force to be reckoned with and I was ready to explore that.”

You can check out the official synopsis for Terminator: Dark Fate below.

“Linda Hamilton (Sarah Connor) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (T-800) return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.”

Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters on November 1st.