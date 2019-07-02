Arnold Schwarzenegger to Appear at Terminator: Dark Fate Panel at San Diego Comic-Con

It looks like Arnold Schwarzenegger will once again be back to the world of San Diego Comic-Con. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Schwarzenegger will be making an appearance at the convention’s historic Hall H later this month, as part of a panel for the upcoming Terminator: Dark Fate.

Paramount and Skydance will be bringing Dark Fate to the event on Thursday, July 18th. The panel, which begins at 11 am PST, will be kicking off the Hall H schedule for the event.

Joining Schwarzenegger at the event are Dark Fate co-stars Linda Hamilton, Natalia Reyes, Mackenzie Davis, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta. The film’s director, Tim Miller, is also expected to make an appearance.

This will mark just the latest SDCC appearance for Schwarzenegger, who previously attended the event in 2013 for The Expendables 2.

Dark Fate is set to bring about a new genesis to the decades-old sci-fi franchise, while also honoring some of its iconic elements.

“It was a very interesting film to do with Tim [Miller]… the dynamic, between him and with Jim Cameron producing. So Jim Cameron is right now directing Avatar films so he’s taken on this enormous challenge and he’s very busy with that BUT he’s a control freak and as you know, Terminator is kind of his baby.” Schwarzenegger said in an interview earlier this year. “So he does get involved in the filming. There were interesting discussions about which direction to go with a certain scene or how the dialogue should finish or what the certain look should be of an individual and all that stuff so there was a big collaboration between Jim and Tim Miller. I feel it was in good hands with both of them.”

“I think it ties into the first two movies in a way that’s really important, the whole scene with the blade on the table,” Davis told ComicBook.com during the film’s appearance at CinemaCon. “Beyond that, I feel so scared to talk about this movie.”

You can check out the official synopsis for Terminator: Dark Fate below.

“Linda Hamilton (Sarah Connor) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (T-800) return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.”

Terminator: Dark Fate arrives in theaters on November 1st.