Terminator: Dark Fate Doesn’t Have Post Credits Scene Because “It’s a Marvel Thing”

If you were hoping to catch a massive reveal or set up in one of the post-credits scenes in Terminator: Dark Fate, you might not want to hold your breath. In a recent round of interviews with Fandango in support of the relaunch’s premiere next week, Dark Fate director Tim Miller revealed the movie won’t have any post-credits scenes saying, “I love it, but I think it’s a uniquely Marvel thing. So no.”

Though the extended storytelling in the credits wasn’t necessarily something invented by Marvel, the Burbank-based studio took the format by the horns with its Marvel Cinematic Universe starting in 2008. With the exception of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, each of the studio’s movies has at least one — often times two — post-credits scenes that either try to tie up loose ends left when the movies end or by setting up a future installment in the MCU.

While most fans might notice it as a “Marvel thing” per se, several other studios have adapted the extra format as of late. This year alone, Hobbs & Shaw, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, The Hustle, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Shazam! each had a mid-credits or post-credits scene. Other major movies within the fast few years to implement extra scenes include Aquaman, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, The Disaster Artist, It, Kong: Skull Island, Moana, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, and Suicide Squad.

According to Endgame director Joe Russo, it was “never in the cards” to have a post-credits scene in that certain movie because of the finality of it all.

“It was never in the cards,” Russo admitted to USA TODAY. “It was called ‘Endgame’ for a reason. This is it. This is the ending. The book is closed on that chapter of the Marvel universe and a new book will get written.”

The synopsis for Terminator: Dark Fate can be found below.

“Linda Hamilton (Sarah Connor) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (T-800) return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.”

Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters November 1st.

What are you hoping to see in Dark Fate? Do you think any surprise returns are in store? Share your thoughts in the comments below.