Terminator: Dark Fate Earns Official R Rating

Terminator: Dark Fate has been billing itself as a return to form for the franchise, serving as a follow up to Terminator 2: Judgment Day while ignoring previous sequels Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator: Salvation, and Terminator: Genisys. Now, it seems like that approach will extend to the upcoming installment’s rating as well. Terminator: Dark Fate has officially been given an R rating ahead of its November 1 release.

According to Exhibitor Relations Co., Terminator: Dark Fate has received its R rating due to violence throughout the film as well as language and brief nudity, sharing the information via Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unlike SALVATION and GENISYS, TERMINATOR: DARK FATE is sticking by its guns. Rated R: violence throughout, language and brief nudity. — Exorcist Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) October 15, 2019

Dark Fate‘s rating comes just shy of a week after the film’s runtime was revealed. According to the British Board of Film Classification, Terminator: Dark Fate will have a fairly lengthy runtime of 128 minutes when it hits theaters. That’s a bit over two hours for the film to course-correct the long-running franchise and see the return of veterans Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor, Edward Furlong as John Connor, and Arnold Schwarzenegger as T-800 “Model 101”.

When it comes to Hamilton’s Sarah Connor, Terminator: Dark Fate is set to complete that character’s story in the franchise, something director Tim Miller has previously discussed.

“I always looked at it as examining the consequences of the choices she makes,” Miller said. “And this movie has a time travel aspect, of course, but all of us kind of faced the same problem where you make decisions in your life that will have big consequences in the future based on the path you pick and the decisions you make, and sometimes you have to make those decisions without a complete understanding of the implications of those decisions. And it’s something, I think, that everybody can relate to, and often, as I’m sure we’ve all experienced, sometimes those decisions don’t work out well. So I think that this movie was about Sarah examining the implications of those decisions.”

You can check out the official synopsis for Terminator: Dark Fate below.

“Linda Hamilton (Sarah Connor) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (T-800) return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.”

Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters on November 1st.