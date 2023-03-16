Ben Affleck Reveals How Long Batman Is In The Flash

The Flash is bringing Ben Affleck back as Batman and the star just revealed how long he's in the upcoming DC Comics movie. The actor spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his career right now. Of course, Andy Muschietti's movie had to come up and some fans might be disappointed to hear that he's not in this one as much as it may seem. Affleck told the outlet that he's only in The Flash for about five minutes or so. But, the tone from that trailer has people excited about his return to the cowl and Michael Keaton's massive cameo in this movie. Other appearances have been rumored, so it's not too surprising to hear that things have to move along kind of quickly.

"The Justice League experience, the fact that those stories became somewhat repetitive to me and less interesting. Yeah, I did finally figure out how to play that character [Batman], and I nailed it in The Flash. For the five minutes I'm there, it's really great," Affleck revealed. "A lot of it's just tone. You've got to figure out, what's your version of the person? Who is the guy that fits what you can do? I tried to fit myself into a Batman. And by the way, I like a lot of the stuff we did, especially the first one [Batman v Superman]."

Will We See Affleck As Batman Again?

While he may not be in this movie for long, a lot of fans are just happy to see elements of Zack Snyder's run with these characters continue to pop-up. While that may be true for this film, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the future remains a bit murky. James Gunn and Peter Safran have a vision for the future. Who knows how much of the old DCEU mainstays will be a part of that.

Warner Bros. is teasing big things in the upcoming DC blockbuster. Here's their description: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to."

"That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

