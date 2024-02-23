Mark Wahlberg Teases Ben Affleck About Not Appearing in Dunkin' Super Bowl Commercial

The actor is already campaigning to appear in The DunKings' sequel.

Dunkin' might have been one of the highlights of the 2024 Super Bowl commercial, with the coffee chain's advertisement taking on a life of its own in the weeks since the game. The advertisement introduced the world to "The DunKings", a supergroup consisting of Dunkin' superfan Ben Affleck as well as Matt Damon, Tom Brady, Jack Harlow, and Fat Joe. The commercial was definitely met with a lot of positivity, but it looks like one fellow Bostonian felt excluded from the campaign. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, actor Mark Wahlberg addressed his absence from the DunKings, joking that he "will actually, of course" talk to Affleck about it.

"It's pretty damn funny," Wahlberg said of the commercial. You know what? I didn't get the call. Maybe the next time... There's always a next time. I could be in the sequel. They need the lefty? Just call me. Always on the bench waiting."

What Was Dunkin's 2024 Super Bowl Ad?

The DunKings commercial, which debuted during the Super Bowl's second quarter, was a sequel of sorts to Affleck's viral advertisement from 2023, which saw him working in one of the company's drive-thrus to the chagrin of his wife, Jennifer Lopez. This time around, the commercial sees Affleck trying to impress Lopez in her place of work, recruiting his friends to form their pop supergroup and perform for her. The DunKings commercial launched a merchandise drop, a collaboration with Funko, and even a real single on music streaming platforms titled "Don't Dunk Away at My Heart."

"There's no way to watch this campaign and its many outtakes, to try The DunKings Iced Coffee with the fun MUNCHKINS® skewer, or to wear the pink and orange tracksuits without smiling. That's the genuine, lighthearted connection we want people to feel when they think about Dunkin'," said Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer at Dunkin'. "You can chase your dreams, aim high, and have a laugh while doing it all as part of the Dunkin' family. Dunkin' fuels your passions, no matter how ambitious or out there they may seem."

What Is Dunkin's DunKings Menu?

Soon after the Super Bowl, Dunkin' unveiled the The DunKings Iced Coffee and Munchkins Skewer in celebration of the advertisement. The DunKings Iced Coffee is Affleck's go-to order, and is described as "classic iced coffee with notes of vanilla combined with cream, topped with Sweet Cold Foam and a dusting of cinnamon sugar." It will be offered with the Munchkins Skewer, three assorted MUNCHKINS® conveniently placed on a skewer, which can be added to any beverage.

Additionally, Dunkin' Mobile App users are able to unlock a new limited-edition menu that includes the following items:

Everything Encore Breakfast Sandwich: Everything Bagel with Sweet Black Pepper Seasoned Bacon, white cheddar cheese and egg.

Hazelnut Heartthrob Iced CoTee: Hot or iced co>ee blended with sweet caramel, notes of hazelnut and whole milk.

Mixed Berry Beats Dunkin' Refresher: Strawberry Dragonfruit Dunkin' Refresher with an extra shot of raspberry flavor.

What do you think of Mark Wahlberg's reaction to Dunkin's 2024 Super Bowl commercial? Do you hope he appears in the sequel? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!