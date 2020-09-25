✖

On the heels of a Cameo video from Cedric the Entertainer advocating for David Ayer's director's cut of Suicide Squad to see the light of day, former American Idol contestant William Hung, who briefly became a global phenomenon with his heartfelt (but ultimately not very good) performances, has shared his own video in support of the idea. In addition to saying he wants to see the full movie, and all the cut Joker scenes, Hung sang a few bars of his trademark hit, a cover of Ricky Martin's "She Bangs." You can check out the video in the tweet below.

Unlike the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League, which is expected to cost between $30 and $70 million to complete, Ayer's cut of Suicide Squad is reportedly almost complete, having been screened in its entirety with nothing but some post-production work missing for test audiences. That news came out shortly after the announcement of the Snyder Cut, and was part of building audience enthusiasm to petition HBO Max to follow up Snyder's Justice League with Ayer's Suicide Squad.

Here's Hung:

Special message and musical performance from one of my good friends William Hung from American Idol! Listen to this voice and say YES to #ReleaseTheAyerCut @DavidAyerMovies @hbomax @ATT @WarnerMedia @jasonkilar @JaredLeto @DCComics Now take it away with She Bangs William 🔥💚 pic.twitter.com/Xpmt0YnttE — The Ayer Cut (@CutAyer) September 25, 2020

Ayer previously teased that the original plans for the film were to set up a two-part Justice League event, a notion which Warner Bros. abandoned.

"We synced up storylines - Squad was the on-ramp for JL - which was a much more ambitious two-part movie arc with impressive scope," Ayer shared with a fan on Twitter earlier this year when asking about the film. "Squad was the appetizer for Zack’s epic. 'Best laid plans' as they say."

In addition to fans and Ayer, star Jared Leto has expressed frustration with the decision to cut most of his scenes from Suicide Squad. Later, his character was intentionally avoided for Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, with the characters broken up before that film started.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is coming to HBO Max in 2021 -- although there is not officially a date yet for the project's release.